It's not about "you"
It is possible to be a member of a demographic group that is being criticized for the group’s typical behavior without taking that personally and getting angry.
As a man, I can hear “men are more violent on average and women have to take that into account”. I can hear it without responding, “Are you saying that Josh Slocum is a rapist?”
Disaffected Newsl…
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