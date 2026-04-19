Sunday, April 19, 9pm US Eastern on Disaffected:

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-America and the West has been trafficking, buying, and selling human babies for years. We lie and claim we’re not. But we are. We call it “surrogacy.” It’s evil.

-More out of control women caught on camera!

-Potpourri du Moquerie featuring: Zombie grannies stealing fishing poles and biting young men, a preview of the new Little House on the Prairie reboot, and beef (curtains) between Katy Perry and Ruby Rose.

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-Disaffected is sponsored by purveyors of the finest cured meats. Visit biltongusa.com and use promo code JOSH to get 10 percent off your order.

-Slocum Consulting: You can book an hour with Josh on video to talk about troubled relationships, political clashes at work, and more. If you’re looking for someone who won’t call your concerns “crazy,” Josh is the guy you want. Book at

https://www.joshuaslocum.net