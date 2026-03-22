It's gonna happen to you
Good morning gays and straight onlookers. This is a public service announcement about what’s gonna happen to you when you’re ghey and celibate and you’re middle-old.
Local-market television commercials from Fullerton, California in 1982 will fly out of your mouth at 12:58 pm Eastern on a Sunday. You will try to make a musical out of them.
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