It's alive! A new show, and an offer for you
After the tech disaster of the last episode of Disaffected, we re-shot and re-edited it into a clean version, and I’m posting it here for you so you don’t have to leave Substack to watch it. I explain the tech problems we’ve been having in the opening of the show, and tell you about how we’re fixing them. Thanks for sticking with us.
Right now is a grea…
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