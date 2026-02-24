It's a word, not a holocaust
Context: a man with Tourette’s syndrome who acts as an ambassador of sorts to tell the public about the condition, at a British awards ceremony (at which a film about Tourette’s syndrome was being honored—I’m NOT making this up), shouted the word “nigger” when two black actors were on stage.
Now, everyone in elite places, including extremely rich, famo…
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