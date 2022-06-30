"It's a male fetish"
No. It's a personality disorder expressing itself as a gender fetish.
This is not "inherently male". It is not unknown among women.
It is common to certain personality disorders.
Continue to "address" this problem by pretending it's a feature of maleness or manhood, and you will get nowhere.
The women like this are just as disturbed.
https://nypost.com/2021/…
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