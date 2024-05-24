It's 1986 and here's what we're doing
It's 1986; you and I are 12 years old. Here's what we’re doing today.
First we pump up the tires on our BMX bikes. Then we get as much of our allowance as our moms will allow us to take. First stop, AM/PM mini-mart for a pack of candy cigarettes and a Pepsi.
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