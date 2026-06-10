Substack writer Nancy Muldoon will be our guest on the Disaffected livestream Wednesday, June 10, at 3 pm US Eastern.

We’ll talk about whether the West’s wicked spell of white guilt may finally be breaking. With the conviction of murderer Karmelo Anthony in the headlines, and with Northern Ireland taking to the streets after a Sudanese alien carved up a man’s face and tried to cut his head off in the middle of road, are we seeing a turning point?

Nancy is one of the most fearless writers on issues of race and white people’s suicidal coddling of black, brown, and aliens hostile to white people and civilization itself.

Check out her Substack The New York Citizen:

When: Wednesday, June 10, 2026, 3 pm US Eastern Time

Where: Live, with live chat, on



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