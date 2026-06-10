Is White Guilt Coming to an End?
Substack writer Nancy Muldoon will be our guest on the Disaffected livestream Wednesday, June 10, at 3 pm US Eastern.
We’ll talk about whether the West’s wicked spell of white guilt may finally be breaking. With the conviction of murderer Karmelo Anthony in the headlines, and with Northern Ireland taking to the streets after a Sudanese alien carved up a man’s face and tried to cut his head off in the middle of road, are we seeing a turning point?
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Nancy is one of the most fearless writers on issues of race and white people’s suicidal coddling of black, brown, and aliens hostile to white people and civilization itself.
Check out her Substack The New York Citizen:
When: Wednesday, June 10, 2026, 3 pm US Eastern Time
Where: Live, with live chat, on
Rumble
Youtube
Twitter/X
Disaffected Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I mean, I certainly *hope* we are. I have never done anything that would justify my feeling guilty over the color of my skin, and I'm damned tired of being told that I should, anyway.
Heil Nancy