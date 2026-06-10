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Warmek's avatar
Warmek
2h

I mean, I certainly *hope* we are. I have never done anything that would justify my feeling guilty over the color of my skin, and I'm damned tired of being told that I should, anyway.

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JS.Hardy's avatar
JS.Hardy
2h

Heil Nancy

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