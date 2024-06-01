Is today your day?
Good morning! June is my four-year anniversary of getting sober from alcohol. If you want to get on top of your drink/drug problem, you can do it!
How? Find the way that works for you. Some do cold turkey. Some go to rehab. Some turn to a religious path. Some go to Alcoholics Anonymous. Many combine more than one of these.
For me it was cold turkey after…
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