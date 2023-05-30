Is everything racist? A book recommendation
Hello readers,
I hope to get back to some longer, more involved writing here soon. There are some essays I want to sink my teeth into, and that I hope you’ll want to sink yours into when they come out. Life is busy right now; thank you for your patience with the short bits I’ve been serving lately.
Following the good example of my friend Holly’s Substack, I’m spending s…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Disaffected Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.