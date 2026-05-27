Livestream Thursday, May 28, 12 pm US Eastern (New York) time

Join me and a panel of guests at a new time for a discussion of the Cluster B takeover of all things “autism”. People with clinical narcissism and borderline personalities are rebranding themselves as “autistic”, and the professional mental health people are going right along with it like flying monkeys.

Just as deranged people with borderline personality disorder managed to get themselves sympathetically misdiagnosed as “bipolar” (manic depression) for decades, they’re now working the same con with claims of “autism.”

Autism is not a personality disorder. Autism is not a synonym for “dishonest” and “emotionally manipulative.” But that’s what it’s becoming as personality dysfunction is morally laundered into phony “autism” for sympathy points.

The result? Abusive people are getting sympathy points while genuinely autistic people and their needs are neglected.

When: 12 noon US Eastern (New York) time, Thursday, May 28. TWELVE NOON, NOT 6 pm as usual. Be sure to note that!

Where:

Youtube

Rumble

Twitter