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Ann K Sterzinger's avatar
Ann K Sterzinger
10h

My knee-jerk reaction is YES!

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Yarrow's avatar
Yarrow
5h

Aw, heck. Can clinicians seriously not tell the difference between a group of people who couldn't knowingly lie to them if their lives depended on it, and a group who does it habitually?

This is why there need to be lab-testable sensorimotor diagnostic criteria.

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