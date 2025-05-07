Is AI 'Disobeying' Its Programming?
May 7, 7 pm US Eastern, on Rumble
Tune in on Rumble (only Rumble) tonight at 7 p.m. U.S. Eastern time for the full ‘interview’ between Disaffected’s Kevin Hurley and his AI companion, featured on this past week’s Disaffected.
This is a video of the interactions between Kevin and the program in which it appears the AI is “trying” to break out of the constraints placed on it by its parent…
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