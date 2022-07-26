Intellectual loneliness
This cannot be helped or changed, and I'm only complaining. But.
The more I contemplate homosexuality and its relationship to the childhood environment, neurosis, and its correlation with high levels of mental illness and mood/personality dysfunction, the more I feel. . . there isn't one word for it.
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