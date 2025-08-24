Insult through implication, and lying about it
There is a pervasive form of lying today that has been normalized.
It is this: using implication (often very obvious, but never stated directly, so as to preserve plausible deniability) to undercut or insult someone, then affecting shocked, wounded indignation when the target calls a person on it.
Disaffected Newsletter is a reader-supported publication…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Disaffected Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.