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Barb H's avatar
Barb H
Jan 27

I have a wicked, twisted sense of humor. If you work in healthcare, that is necessary. Before my dad died, and we knew he had weeks, I told my sister to pick out a coffin now, and I would write his obit. This freaked her out, and I explained that during and after his active death, these were tedious chores, and we'd be busy. My dad was one of the best pranksters I know...keep that in mind. I arrived in TX the day before he died. My niece, 13 years my younger, was driving me around. My dad had a fart machine...a remote-controlled device that we had much fun with. There, on the car floor lay this innocent machine. My niece and I said nothing, looked at each other, and decided. My dad was going to be in a room for viewing (my sister's idea), and my husband, who was very close to my dad, after losing his own when young, was flying in for the viewing and service. When I picked hubby up and brought him to the funeral home to pay his respects, my sweet husband leaned over the flag-draped coffin, with Fats Waller playing around the pictures and his stuffed fish. As my husband bent down over the open casket, I shot a look over, and my niece hit the button. A loud and realistic explosion happened, confusing my husband, until he heard the snickering and realized. He was a good sport, we played with it all day, and were even going to prank the workers. It was glorious, and my father, at age 87, would have laughed his ass off. It was a fitting tribute to an amazing and funny man. I regret nothing.

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S Hornby's avatar
S Hornby
Jan 27

How can you make money off of people's grief? Gee, how can you make money off of people's sickness (doctors, healthcare)? Then again, the left has that attitude and seems to think healthcare should be free, which is absurd. Sure, in an ideal utopia, funerals and healthcare and all of that would be free and hunky-dory. We don't live in an ideal utopia. Yes, of course there is a lot wrong with the healthcare in the US, but making it free would make it a lot worse.

How can you make money off of people's need to leave the house? (Cars, etc.) How can you make money off of people's need to not starve to death? (Sorry, this was kind of an unrelated tangent. A lot of this basically outlines what the left thinks, haha.)

From what I understand, the funeral industry CAN absolutely be predatory in ways that you have already outlined. I'm glad that people like you exist to help the consumers and show us the free market.

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