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lew_the_occasional_cynic
Jan 20, 2023

In regards your thoughts that seeing the body of someone who had hanged themselves as a better alternative to envisioning it.

I’ve seen a good number (perhaps 12-1500) of newly, unpleasantly dead bodies when I was part of the Armed Forces Medical Examiners team. We were involved when there were some large number of bodies to be processed and identified (airplane crashes, ferry sinking, etc.)

The bodies of people who dies in traumatic situations or who have been undiscovered after death for a while are unforgettable in a very bad way. The sight an acquaintance or even a family member in that state would never leave you.

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Humdeedee
Jan 20, 2023

Well. I have to say this is quite a beautiful, well-written and informative piece of writing on this subject, of which most of us know little about until faced with the inevitability of experiencing it on behalf of a family member, or perhaps a close friend. Thank you for sharing this with your readers.

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