I'm not nice
and that's OK
Readers—This is a modified version of a “note” I put out on Substack after a typical encounter in which my interlocutor urged me to be “nicer” about something. This is not aimed at anyone personally, and I ask you, readers, please not to personalize it.
But I do also ask you to please contemplate it. Social norms today favor artificial and unhelpful “ni…
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