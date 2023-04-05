I'm not going where you're going
I'm not staying where you're staying
This is a reflection on the loss of most of my friends over the past six years. It’s particularly about the strained, probably-ready-to-snap connections that are left with a very small number of people who have been my real life friends for decades.
It’s going here because I don’t have the energy (maybe I don’t have the courage) to have any more “meanin…
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