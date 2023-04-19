I'm lovin' it!
Perhaps I was too hasty about Substack Notes. It’s true that I don’t like the Twitter-style of instant takes driven by emotion only.
It’s also true that I just love seeing woke women get put in their place on here. And they certainly are.
A number of self-centered bitches (‘anti-racist,’ ‘anti-colonialist’, ‘feminist’) are railing on Notes about how the…
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