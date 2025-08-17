I'm afraid there are going to be more. . .
. . . 'uncomfortable' conversations
Tonight on Disaffected (Sunday, August 17, 2025, at 9 pm US Eastern on Rumble, Youtube, and Twitter/X) the title is Man Up. I’ll tackle one of the deep taboos that’s so taboo that even many of you reading this who are generally sympathetic to my point of view are likely to feel a jerk in your stomach.
That taboo is the almost universally accepted idea t…
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