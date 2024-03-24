If at first you don't succeed
sigh
I’ll keep this brief, but since I’ve been open about major depression, I thought an update was in order.
Despite my best efforts, I went back on my SSRI (Lexapro). Two and a half months of unrelenting despair and panic, coupled with two weeks of insomnia (maybe three hours of sleep tops) were more than I was willing to bear.
It seems that, a week and a …
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