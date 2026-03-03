I wasn't 'born this way'
and I'm not going to lie about it
Dear Readers:
—Set a reminder to join my livestream show Thursday, March 5, at 6 pm Eastern on Youtube, Rumble, or Twitter. My guest will be Payton Wilkinson, a gay man exploring whether and how the sexual abuse in his youth influenced his sexuality. Payton and I are brand-new to each other so this will be a fresh conversation that happens live.
—This p…
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