No point in beating around the bush! My goal is to convince readers who have never watched my Sunday show to give it a chance. If you don’t want to sit still and watch, then just listen to the audio. You can take it with you in your ears.

Disaffected, the weekly hour-long one-man talk show on Sundays, is the “main dish.” My business partner Kevin Hurley and I put it out every week, and I think you’ll agree the production values are pretty great. This isn’t “some dude in a basement with a podcast.”

We’re one of the very few shows that won’t use baby words like “graped” and “pdf files” to avoid nanny algorithm. Yeah, it costs us some views and money because it appears that Youtube downranks us in the algorithm.

That’s part of why I’m asking you to watch, even if you’re “not a podcast person.” If I do say so myself, I give entertaining “television.”

Disaffected can also help you break magical spells that you’re living under. For example, we will say the word “nigger” without flinching. Why? Because it needs to be said to break the magical spell that resulted in white woman Shiloh Hendrix being convicted for saying the word.

That’s right. She’s now convicted in a Minnesota court for saying the word “nigger” to a Somalian sex pest who followed her around a park (while she was holding her baby) and filmed her specifically to provoke it and get her prosecuted.

Your blood should be boiling.

Josh here. Would you support Disaffected? We have an option for everyone. You can chip in just a few bucks as a one-off, or you can subscribe for a very reasonable monthly price.



—A monthly subscription is just $7 per month. You’ll be helping produce the writing here, and you’ll get access to the Disaffected Discord chat server.

—There’s a discount for annual subscriptions; you get two months free with this option!

One-Time Support

—Want to throw $3, $5, $10 to our effort without subscribing? Thank you! You can buy us a coffee! THE PICTURE IS A CLICKABLE LINK to ko-fi.com/disaffected