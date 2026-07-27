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Disaffected Newsletter

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Cass's avatar
Cass
10h

Watched for the first time last night. How did I not know you were doing this? I was blown away by the whole show. Definitely on my “gotta watch” list from now on. Keep up the good fight.

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1 reply by Josh Slocum
TriciaandHerDog's avatar
TriciaandHerDog
9h

I listen to your show on my phone. I like your straightforward way of speaking, especially about subjects we are supposed to tip-toe around, or worse, have a "specific" opinion. You are not cowed by name-calling. In fact, I think you enjoy it (and good for you!). So yes, I REALLY like your show and would encourage others to listen. And maybe order some Biltong.

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