Hurricane Heathers
Episode 192, October 6, 2024
Disaffected Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Watch on X
Watch on Rumble
Watch on Youtube
-Hurricane Helene may be the worst disaster in American history, and the federal government is not only sitting around. Oh, it is sitting arou…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Disaffected Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.