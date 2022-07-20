Humans have a nature
Two connected things I was wrong about when I was a hard liberal were human nature, and psychological sex differences.
Like most modern leftists, I believed humans were a tabula rasa. Temperament, "identity," personality, proclivities---all of these were made only by "socialization." (Who was doing the socializing, and where the socializing started witho…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Disaffected Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.