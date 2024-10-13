How Will I Know if He Really Hates Me?
OK, the title is a little cheap. I hoped the provocative rewrite of a Whitney Houston song title would grab your interest. To the extent that it did I’m glad and I’D DO IT 1 MILLION TIMES AGAIN!
Seriously, thank you for giving me your attention.
Do you find yourself confused about why people do bad things? Do you say to yourself, "That can't be what he m…
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