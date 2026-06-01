Episode 276, May 31, 2026

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-Men with narcissistic mothers learn a false lesson. They believe their moral duty in life is to serve their mother (and then their wives) with no limits, even if it hurts him and gets in the way of his needs. Stories from Josh and guest host Scott Kim show what it looks like.

-A six-point plan to bring back something creaky and like, totally ancient: customer service

-Let’s hear it for the rich. Without the wealth and philanthropic impulse of the wealthy elite, America would be so much poorer in beauty and history. Take a tour of the 45-acre repository of American history in buildings, machines, and crafts, right in Vermont, thanks to a rich sociliate named Electra Webb

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-Disaffected is sponsored by purveyors of the finest cured meats. Visit biltongusa.com and use promo code JOSH to get 10 percent off your order.

-Slocum Consulting: You can book an hour with Josh on video to talk about troubled relationships, political clashes at work, and more. If you’re looking for someone who won’t call your concerns “crazy,” Josh is the guy you want. Book at

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