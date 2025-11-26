How to make proper apple pie
and other Thanksgiving tips
Happy day before Thanksgiving; class is in session.
If you’re looking for inspiration or want to try “another family’s way” with traditional dishes, I’ll share three with you. The apple pie is my mother’s way, and the other two are mine.
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