How did I become Disaffected?
Are you disaffected too?
I’m not sure how many readers here are aware of, or have watched and listened to, my weekly show Disaffected. Naturally, I’m happy and grateful that anyone reads my writing, or watches my show—some people are more into the essays, other people like to hear it in their ear. Either way, thank you.
If you’re a newer reader, you may not know the genesis of t…
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