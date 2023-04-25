Housekeeping bits and bobs
-Put your steel wool pads in the freezer. It stops them rusting and you get 10 times the life out of them.
-If you run out of laundry soap, take plain old bar soap and grate some of it into the washing machine. This is what your grandmother did.
-Baking soda and hot water are acceptable emergency substitutes for either dishwasher or laundry detergent in…
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