Homosexuals: this is a turning point
my advice on how to respond
As you may know, something incredibly shocking has happened: a U.S. senate staffer filmed himself getting fucked over a table in a D.C. senate hearing room. The video is all over the internet.
This could be a turning point, or a tipping point; it’s the clearest indication I’ve seen yet of how far in decline our culture really is. This is 1930s German-le…
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