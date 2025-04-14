Homestyle Raw
episode 213, April 13, 2025
Watch on Youtube
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-Kevin's sick this week and the studio's a mystery to Josh, so come join him in the living room for talk on parents handicapping children, military boss ladies getting fired for insubordination, how a confessed killer raked in 400,000 sympathy dollars, and more!
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