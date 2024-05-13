HEY! Watch Disaffected on Twitter Sunday Night!
The corporate bastards at Youtube and Apple have blocked our video. NOTE! We have not violated copyright law. We are critiquing Apple under fair use. This is not illegal—understand that Youtube has subverted US copyright law and made it dead.
SO WATCH US ON TWITTER!
We’re putting the show up on Twitter this Sunday at 9 pm US Eastern. Please join us and c…
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