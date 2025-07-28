Hey there, froggy girl!
Episode 233, July 27, 2025
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In tonight's Disaffected: Therapist Pamela Garfield shares her heartfelt kids' book "Froggy Girl," teaching self-acceptance to steer kids away from unstable identities, drawing on her e…
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