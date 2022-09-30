HELP us stand up for kids!
Courtesy of my friend Holly, this is a cut and paste of her article describing what Disaffected and supporters from the actual gay and lesbian population are doing this weekend to protest the transing of children. It’s going to be huge.
We at Disaffected are hard at work prepping which is why I’m ripping off Holly’s article.
If you want to help this iss…
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