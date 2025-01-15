Hello Computer?
Modern technology/standard practice old man rant incoming, so prepare!
Most of you will have had similar experiences. This morning I devoted to administration. Paying monthly bills, catching up on bank statements, getting a refund from a replaced insurance policy. Boring adult business stuff.
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