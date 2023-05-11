Heather Heying on Disaffected
audio only
The first episode is out. This is part 1 of a two-part episode.
Enjoy a conversation with evolutionary biologist Heather Heying, co-author (with Bret Weinstein) of A Hunter Gatherer’s Guide to the 21st Century.
We discuss being an evolved organism, which means—gasp—that we have evolved sex-specific psychology, not just sex-specific appendages.
This epi…
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