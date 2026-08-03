You’ve seen the before and after pics of young people who used to look normal. They were well-groomed, appeared physically healthy, and stayed within society’s “normal range.” Even if they were “artsy” or “alternative,” they still fit within the wide middle of “normal.”

Then you see them today. They’re insane goblins. They’ve tattoed their faces. They put metal in parts of the body that can’t be covered up. They look haggard and demonic, and you can see that they’re consciously trying to look demonic.

You say, “Whatever happened to him? Look at this picture from 10 years ago when he was normal.”

You also say, “He went crazy. Somehow he got into ‘trans’ and it made him crazy. If only he’d never known about ‘trans’, he’d still be normal today.”

This is a mistake. He was not normal back then. He was already brewing a personality disorder. You just didn’t see it then because the monstrous/demonic identity option “trans” was not socially available 15 years ago.

How do I know that he was not normal back then? Let me explain. I know this because I know how Borderline Personality Disorder develops. I know what stage of life it starts at (adolescence). I know that it never “comes on” at 30 years old. Borderline personality (and the other Cluster B personalities like narcissism, histrionic, and anti-social/sociopathic) never “come on suddenly” in adulthood. That’s not my opinion, and it isn’t in controversy—it’s an accepted fact about how personality disorders develop.

Let’s look at a recent example of what is obviously Borderline Personality Disorder, but a particularly severe expression. Unsurprisingly, it’s connected to a “trans” identity.

I’m using a post by Twitter user “The Famous Artist Birdy Rose.” This is not a criticism of Birdy. She hasn’t “done something wrong.” I’m simply using her post as an example since she offers some personal backstory about this guy.

When you see some transformation like this, you're usually seeing a psychiatric problem that's been brewing for a long time. Let’s talk about what that is.