Happy Thanksgiving!
Hello everyone,
Today we must not be Disaffected, but rather, affected. I hope you all have a joyful day, even if you’re not American.
All of you who read and watch and subscribe to Disaffected—you’re at the top of the list of things I’m grateful for. Losing a job, then having a house flooded, all while being un-employable in “respectable” America, made …
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