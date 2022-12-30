Happy New Year
Hello to everyone, and a special welcome to new subscribers. Thank you!
Today is the last day of my 20-year career. I turn in my keys and say goodbye to my trusted colleague.
The new year will bring exciting things, and we’ll have some more writing, and new episodes of Disaffected, for you soon.
For me, this new year is a real change of seasons. New thin…
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