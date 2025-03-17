Happy anniversary! Five years of covid
Episode 214, March 16, 2025
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-Happy Covid-versary! It's five years since the before times ended and New Normal began. We look back on the insanity over masks, social distancing, and government authoritarianism. How much of this is permanent?
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