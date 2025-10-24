Halloween Movie Night!
Salem's Lot
If you’ve been waiting to become a paid subscriber, now’s the time.
Saturday, October 25, at 8 pm US EASTERN time, we’re having an online movie party for Disaffectants (that’s what you get called when you become a fancy member. Also, I said ‘member’.).
Where: In Disaffected’s Discord server, which is members-only.
How? : When you buy a paid subscription…
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