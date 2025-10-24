Gypped out of adulthood
UPDATE TO ADD CAT PICTURE: Please, for the love of GOD, just enjoy the picture without commentary on the state of my fire suppression system.
That’s how it feels-gypped. It’s as if my reasonable expectations of being a fully grown, mature, middle-aged man were yanked away by generational change.
It’s not just that it “feels” that way. It is that way…
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