Disaffected Newsletter

Disaffected Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jennifer Hacker's avatar
Jennifer Hacker
4h

Josh this is a beautiful tribute to Shredder. It’s also so validating for people grieving a pet and encountering the sad reality that most people in their world minimize and don’t understand how deeply painful pet loss is. Thank you for sharing this. Shredder clearly knew he was loved (jumping into your arms at the vet and staying close to you every minute near the end of his journey). You were his safe person. ❤️

Reply
Share
Notsothoreau's avatar
Notsothoreau
4h

I've had cats seem to appear like that. Pete died in front of the fridge one year. He'd had a stroke so had been a bit wonky for a year. He would come and sit on the stepstool and talk to me. After he was gone, I expected him to be there, everytime I went in the kitchen. It hurts, and you grieve, because you loved him. He was a blessing to you. Some losses take a long time to process. It's okay, we understand.

Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Disaffected Productions LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture