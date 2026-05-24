I’m not my usual self, and this is self-indulgent. It’s fair to scroll past. I may regret it later and be embarrassed by it, but right now I’m hurt and sore and I don’t care.

Kevin, the other half of Disaffected, will be putting something together for our show tonight at 9, thankfully, as I can’t do it.

My cat Shredder died yesterday. He’s buried in a lovely spot in the corner of the stone wall. I can see it from my writing desk.

In a while, I’ll put up a stone with his likeness etched into it.

As deaths go, this was as peaceful as it could be. My dear friend Holly basically lived at my house the past three days. She brought me food (always a comfort), and she talked me through my doubts about putting him down. I’ve had so many cats die, and the bad deaths are always traumatic, and then I always forget that when the next one is dying and have a hard time bringing myself to “kill” them.

See? I want to avoid the reality by putting “kill” in quotation marks, but that’s what it is. It is killing. Putting Shredder down was merciful, I know, even if not all of my heart knows it it yet. But it’s not “not killing.”

The housecall veterinarian, Erika, was as kind as you could hope. She explained everything, and she goes slow. First the sedative so he was more relaxed than he’d been able to be for months of his sickness. Then, when I was ready, she gave the fatal injection. I saw him stop breathing before the plunger was fully depressed. He was gone before the needle was removed.

I have his paw print curing on the piano. I clipped four bundles of his beautiful majestic white fur and tied them up in blue yarn. They’re in the special drawer for keeping things like that.

The night before, Shredder’s other person, my former housemate Mary, came over with her husband. I’m so glad Shredder and Mary got to see each other-we adopted him together, and he was as much her cat as he was mine, though she moved out a few years ago.

Both Mary and Holly’s counsel helped me stay the course, and I’m glad. There was no undue suffering this time, no long nights of seizures and howling that I couldn’t soothe.

Now he’s gone except for his ghost. It’s started, as it always does. I thought I saw him in his high window perch, but it was just imagination. I saw him walking beside my legs in the kitchen, but it wasn’t real. I just thought I saw him behind the computer I’m at where he slept on his quilted mat with the warm light bulb.

But he’s not here. It’s just my imagination.

Yes, it’s true that pets are not humans. They’re not children. It’s also true that too many modern people are substituting having pets for having children. Many of them do it in a way that’s pathological and pitiable to watch. No, of course I don’t begrudge them the love they have for their cat or dog.

But also yes, I feel paternal toward my animals. Yes, I too am trying to give a father’s love in the only way I can because children are not in the cards for me. Cats have always been close to my heart, but I suspect I’m even more protective and loyal to them because in childhood every cat I loved was disappeared and taken away, or given away, when they weren’t convenient any longer. I will never do that.

My heart will never understand how anyone could do that to an animal. They are dependent, and they are at the mercy of the people who take care of them, or who abandon them. Once you take responsibility for a cat, a dog, a donkey, or any creature, he is your responsbility and your family. There is no end to that, except death.

They have feelings, and fears, and needs. They are God’s creatures as surely as all of us are. They need us, and we have a moral duty to care for them.

I have loved all of my cats, but there was something more special about Shredder than any other. He was neglected and scared and alone, having been abandoned by his old folks when they couldn’t take care of him anymore. He was morbidly obese, matted to the skin, and ready to kill anyone who tried to hurt him or encroach on his space.

That he came to me, let me take him home, and learned to trust me is a miracle. He didn’t just tolerate me, he trusted me. He ran to me when he was scared at the vet. He jumped to my arms and asked to be held on my shoulder. At the end of his life, he would not be anywhere but near me. On my pillow at night. On my lap in the morning. On his mat at my writing table all day.

Now I’ll see him out of the corner of my eye, in the window, on my pillow. This will happen for a while, until it doesn’t. I want to hold him.

When I’m low, I avoid listening to music because it affects me so strongly in my emotions even on good days; I can’t take it when things are bad. And there’s one song I can almost never stand, because it was my favorite as a child. I would beg my mother to sing it to me, even though it made my cry. I know now why it made me cry as a child—a small part of me knew the words weren’t true, that they couldn’t be trusted.

But I can’t get it out of my head these past few days as I think about Shredder. This time the words are true.

The other night dear, while I was sleeping

I dreamed I held you in my arms

But when I woke up, I was mistaken

So I hung my head and cried

Shredder

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