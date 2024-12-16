Goodbye to a Friend
episode 202, December 15, 2024
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UPDATE: Youtube blocked our video and gave us a channel warning.
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-Friend of the show Adam Burgoyne has died at 39 of an aortic aneurysm at age 39 afte…
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