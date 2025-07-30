Good morning
musical interlude
When I was a small boy my mother often sang to me at night when it was time to go to bed. She would also sing in the car at night on the long rides home through the country after a day spent visiting friends. Listening to her singing voice was a pleasure and a heartache; I would often cry without understanding why.
One song in particular—I won’t name it…
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