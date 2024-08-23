Good friends and dream lamps
It’s too pretty not to show off. My good friend Holly MathNerd took me to lunch today for my 50th birthday . . . .
(my name is Sally O’Malley and I like to stretch, and kick)
. . . and it was the best afternoon. Just how I like it, a conversation with a friend, a nice meal, and no more excitement than that.
She and a mutual friend, Adam, really…
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