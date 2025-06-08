Glitter and grime
episode 226, June 8, 2025
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This week on Disaffected:
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-Substack’s Hannah Spier Hannah Spier, MD on the explosion of Cluster B personalities in female professionals in mental health
-It’s not a pot of gold behind the rainbow, …
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