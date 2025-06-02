Glenn Greenwald, Gays, and Fabulous Lies
Context: This is a short essay I wrote on Twitter. It was prompted by the recent sex tape scandal depicting journalist Glenn Greenwald. I will summarize that issue for those of you who don’t know, and who don’t wish to look it up:
-Glenn Greenwald appears to have, himself, retweeted a post from a prostitute that Greenwald hired. That post contained a 3-m…
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