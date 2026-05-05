giving phone
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It's giving snatched phone eating fr fr no unc
You sound about as slap-happy as I do, Josh! I came home a couple of hours ago with a new work laptop and have to re-do all the program settings to my liking. In other words, I am about to go insane. Thank goodness for noise-cancelling headphones to help my concentration. Otherwise, I’d be on my way to the loony bin.